Azerbaijanis are taught to hate Armenians since childhood, Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic Ruben Melikyan told Radio Liberty during the online interview.

Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic reminded that several reports are prepared, another report was published today. Answering the question about the effectiveness of the activity of the Ombudsman of the unrecognized state, Ruben Melikyan noted that there are few ombudsmen of unrecognized countries, whose statements and reports are quoted by authoritative international organizations.

At the same time the ombudsman condemned the international organizations which refuse to carry out activities in Artsakh for political reasons.

"I always raise this issue during meetings. This attitude limits the rights of people living in this territory, "the ombudsman said.

Answering the question about the persecution of the Azerbaijani teacher Rovshan Azizov for appeals for peace with Armenians, and whether there is something similar in Artsakh, Ruben Melikyan reminded that the name of the teacher became known because he was persecuted.

"We do not have teachers who were persecuted because of appeals for peace," Melikyan stressed.