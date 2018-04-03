3 people injured in Yerevan blast discharged from hospital

Baltic states to ask Trump to bolster defenses against Russia

At least 60 civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike

Russian general: Salisbury poisoning may lead to last war in history

Subway trains collide in western Germany

Missouri prosecutors demand death penalty in transgender teen's killing

Paris rail staff protests against overhaul

Range of socioeconomic projects discussed in Karabakh

French mayor apologizes for April Fool’s joke

Putin and Erdogan launch construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey

Trump urges to stop immigrant caravan

Artsakh’s Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis taught to hate Armenians since childhood

UK looking for “proportionate” response to Russian threat

120 million drams from the Vardanyan family to Motherland Defender's Rehabilitation Center

China receives first regimental set of S-400

Greek defense minister: Erdogan has gone completely crazy

US transports portable arms vault from Turkey Incirlik Air base (PHOTO)

Russia MFA: NATO will not issue visas to Russian diplomats

Moscow trade center evacuated because of smoke in Burger King

Harout Chitilian is to become Aurora’s next CEO

Witnesses tell about Burger King blast in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Armenian fund awarded $99,500 for innovation in preventing gender-based violence

DPRK and South Korea leaders may adopt declaration on denuclearization

10 killed in Iran teahouse fire

Dunja Mijatovic takes up post of CoE Commissioner for Human Rights

Boston prepares to commemorate Armenian Genocide anniversary

Former Russian envoy to Kazakhstan may be appointed to Azerbaijan

White House to host US-Baltic Summit

8-year-old girl injured in Yerevan blast is in moderately severe condition (PHOTOS)

Iranian national injured in Yerevan blast discharged from hospital

China hopes US-North Korea summit will advance smoothly

Life of 8-year old girl, injured in Burger King explosion, is out of danger

Azerbaijani Popular Front Party's activist disappears

Ara Babloyan: Victims of Yerevan restaurant explosion are in stable condition

8-year-old girl undergoes surgery Burger King restaurant blast

Names of injured in Burger King restaurant blast are announced

Burger King restaurant blast: Citizens of Russia, Iran and Armenia are among injured

Investigation underway into Burger King restaurant blast (PHOTOS)

9 people injured in Burger King restaurant blast in Yerevan

Idea of confederation with Turkey is popular in Azerbaijan

Blast hits Burger King restaurant in Yerevan

Kremlin aide: Trump invites Putin to Washington

Visits to Taj Mahal to be limited to 3 hours

Killed Armenak Urfanyan's mother: My son deserves rank of National Hero

Trump: Our country is being stolen

Mother of soldier killed in April war: I'm still awaiting return of my son

April war participant: I cannot forget that April

Former member of Utah Senate calls to recognize Artsakh

Osaka to host G20 summit

The only Armenian in Turkish village visits church on Easter Sunday

Defense Minister: We cannot shoulder Armenia’s defense on one part of population

Israeli minister urges to recognize Armenian Genocide

Lavrov accused UK and its allies of lying over Skripal attack

Australia confirms 2 Russian diplomats left the country

New York magazine photoshops Donald Trump as pig

Armenian army chief: Armenian army is ready for everything

Human rights activist: Bako Sahakyan’s visit to US is important for Karabakh

Candlelight vigil dedicated to April war victims held in Yerevan

Putin to visit Ankara on April 3-4

At least 7 killed and 22 inured in Mexico prison riot

China hopes US will soon cancel new duties on metal

Artsakh prsident's adviser: Approaches were reconsidered after 2016 April war

April 2 marks two years since large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan

Armenian President congratulates Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on his re-election

Excavations in a unique Armenia cave can be stopped due to lack of funding (PHOTO)

Car explosion in Kyiv

Elon Musk jokes about Tesla’s bankruptcy

John Sullivan assumes title of Acting Secretary of State

Artsakh president visits Dadivank monastery

Netanyahu: Israel will not accept moral preaching from a country that is bombing civilians

German FM says decision to expel Russian diplomats is a signal of unity

Davisur: Armenia-made equipment not inferior to foreign products

UK defense minister says world’s patience towards Putin is running out

5.4 quake hits Iran-Iraq border

US plans to ask visa applicants about social media history

Zakharova says boycott of Russia-hosted World Cup is main goal of the West

10 killed in India hotel collapse

Վենեսուելայում ձերբակալել են մեկուսարանի 68 բանտարկյալի մահվան համար կասկածվող ոստիկաններին

Mahmoud Abbas instructs to convey emergency meeting of UN Security Council

Russia’s Kemerovo governor resigns over shopping mall fire

Easter Divine Liturgy at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin (PHOTO)

First group of expelled Russian diplomats leaves US embassy

Cambridge bids farewell to Hawking

Moscow sends note to London listing questions on Skripal case

President Trump accuses Amazon of scamming US Post Office

Armenian 'Army55M' by no aspects concedes to modern unmanned aerial vehicles

Two people killed light plane cashes on motorway in France

German Foreign Ministry expresses concern over violence in Gaza

Azerbaijani opposition holds rally in Baku

Puigdemont vows not to abandon his ideas

Armenia President attends Easter Vigil service in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Saudi air defense shoot down ballistic missile fired from Yemen

Japanese FM: North Korea preparing for another nuclear test

Putin to visit Turkey on April 4-5

President-elect, France MFA official discuss Armenia-EU partnership agreement

MFA says 50 UK diplomatic mission members will be expelled from Russia

Armenia has new ambassador to France

Armenia President appoints new ambassador to Israel

1.5mn tourists visit Armenia in 2017

Armenia President attends official opening of The Alexander Hotel in Yerevan (PHOTOS)