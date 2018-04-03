The benefactors Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans have donated 120 million drams to the Motherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center.
The soldiers who were wounded while defending their motherland and now have problems with musculoskeletal system undergo rehabilitation in this center.
Thanks to this center, many soldiers are returning to their normal lifestyle. With the denotation of benefactors, the building of Training Center of Socialization of the Soldiers is lso being constructed, where they will acquire a profession.