Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the construction of the first power unit for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant through a teleconference, TASS reported.

The Akkyyu NPP will become the first nuclear power plant built in Turkey.

Russia and Turkey agreed upon joint construction of the NPP in 2010. The agreement provides for construction of four power units in the Mersin province in the south of Turkey with the total capacity of 4,800 MW. The NPP will generate 35 bln kWh of electricity per year

The construction of the nuclear power plant will total $20 bln. The project is 100% funded by the Russian side and, according to the intergovernmental agreement, at least 51% of shares will belong to Russian companies, while 49% can be sold to investors.