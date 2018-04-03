At least 60 civilians were killed and 50 injured as a result of Afghanistan’s air strike in the northern province of Kunduz, the Pazhvak news agency reported.
According to the source, 85 people were killed as the result of the airstrike, including 60 civilians and 25 Taliban fighters, while 50 people were injured.
The chairman of Afghanistan's Senate, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, urged the government to arrest those who ordered the air strike.
As reported earlier, dozens of people were killed in a late Monday morning airstrike on a religious school in the Dasht-e Archi district. At least 200 people, including Taliban commanders, were reportedly at school during attack.