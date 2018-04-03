Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in capital Ankara for an official visit on Tuesday, Anadolu reported.
Rouhani and an accompanying delegation arrived at Ankara's Esenboga airport on Tuesday evening.
The Iranian officials were received by a number of officials including Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Iran's top envoy in Ankara Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host a summit on Syria, with Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, on Wednesday.
The summit is likely to focus on extending a fragile cease-fire in Syria, securing the territorial integrity of the country and preventing truce violations.