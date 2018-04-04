Novichok could be made in 20 nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin saidin Ankara after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Given the lack of precise information about the nerve agent's origin, he lamented "the speed at which the anti-Russian campaign has been launched", adding that it "causes bewilderment".
As reported earlier, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack, while Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.