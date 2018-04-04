China has urged WTO members to resist the US trade protectionism, said Beijing’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization, Zhang Xiangchen.
According to him, the US actions have seriously damaged WTO foundation and put under an unprecedented threat the multilateral trading system, Reuters reported.
“China will soon take measures of equal intensity and scale against U.S. goods,” said the ambassador to WTO urging other members to “join with China in firmly resisting U.S. protectionism”.
The office of the US Trade Representative revealed a list of 1,300 Chinese goods that could be subject to duties.
Chinese Ministry of Commerce, in its turn, published a list of 128 goods imported from the US, on which duties may be introduced,