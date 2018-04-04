The female shooter committed suicide after she shot three people at YouTube headquarters in California, AP reported.

Nasim Aghdam, 39, was identified as the woman who opened fire in a courtyard at YouTube’s headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the source, the father of suspect, Ismail Aghdam, turned to the police when his daughter stopped answering the phone, while he could not find her for two days.

According to him, he received a call on Tuesday saying they found Nasim sleeping in a car and he warned the police she might be headed to YouTube office because she “hated” the company as YouTube had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.