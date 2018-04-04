STEPANAKERT. – The Artsakh Republic delegation headed by the President of the National Assembly Ashot Ghoulyan which is on a working visit to France, visited the French city of Bourg-de-Péage and met with Mayor Nathalie Nieson on Tuesday.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on the activities of local self-government bodies, the opportunities for sharing experiences in that area, after which the delegation accompanied by Mayor Nieson made a tour in the Bourg-de-Péage.

Then the official ceremony of signing the Declaration of Friendship between the French city of Bourg-de-Péage and the Martuni town of Artsakh took place at the hall of the municipality. The Declaration was signed by Mher Khachatryan and Nathalie Nieson, mayor of the Martouni and Bourg-de-Péage.

Member of the French Senate Didien Guillaume, Deputy Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Lyon Gayaneh Manukyan, Head of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Francois Rochebloine and representatives of the Armenian community were present at the ceremony.

The delegation took part in the concert of the group “Voices of Artsakh" in the Bourg-de-Péage.

The delegation headed by Ashot Ghoulyan consists of Artur Tovmasyan, the head of the "Motherland" parliamentary faction, Martuni Mayor Mher Khachatryan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan.