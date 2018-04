German Embassy in Armenia will continue accepting applications for Schengen visa

Armenia had 15 new cases at ECHR last year

Trump: US not in a trade war with China

Official: EU agreement not restricting Armenia in construction of new NPP

Armenia president leaves for the Vatican

One killed in Moscow shopping mall fire

Naryshkin: US policy reflects return to Cold War era

UK: Russian proposal for joint investigation over Skripal is “perverse”

One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTO)

Deputy Minister: Iran offers gas to Armenia at higher price than Russia

Former minister: CSTO not authorized to interfere in Karabakh conflict

Zareh Sinanyan elected Glendale Mayor

4 killed in California helicopter crash

Putin announces ISIS defeat in Syria

Bourg-de-Péage and Martuni sign declaration of friendship

YouTube office attack: Father of suspect warned his daughter “hated” company

One seriously injured in Baku explosion

China urges WTO members to resist US trade protectionism

Lithuanian government to discuss Armenia-EU deal on Wednesday

Karekin II leaves for Vatican to attend opening of a statue to Grigor Narekatsi

One killed, two injured in car crash on Yerevan-Sevan highway (PHOTO)

Trump thinks he could have a good relationship with Putin

Erdogan: Some forces tried to spoil relations between Turkey and Russia

Putin: Novichok could be made in 20 nations

Russia, Turkey to launch a joint investment fund

Russia, Turkey sign memorandum on cooperation in cyberspace

Iranian president arrives in Turkey

35 people injured in German train collision

3 people injured in Yerevan blast discharged from hospital

Elizabeth II's 96-year-old husband hospitalised

Baltic states to ask Trump to bolster defenses against Russia

At least 60 civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike

Russian general: Salisbury poisoning may lead to last war in history

Subway trains collide in western Germany

Missouri prosecutors demand death penalty in transgender teen's killing

Paris rail staff protests against overhaul

Range of socioeconomic projects discussed in Karabakh

French mayor apologizes for April Fool’s joke

Putin and Erdogan launch construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey

Trump urges to stop immigrant caravan

Artsakh’s Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis taught to hate Armenians since childhood

UK looking for “proportionate” response to Russian threat

120 million drams from the Vardanyan family to Motherland Defender's Rehabilitation Center

China receives first regimental set of S-400

Greek defense minister: Erdogan has gone completely crazy

US transports portable arms vault from Turkey Incirlik Air base (PHOTO)

Russia MFA: NATO will not issue visas to Russian diplomats

Moscow trade center evacuated because of smoke in Burger King

Harout Chitilian is to become Aurora’s next CEO

Witnesses tell about Burger King blast in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Armenian fund awarded $99,500 for innovation in preventing gender-based violence

DPRK and South Korea leaders may adopt declaration on denuclearization

10 killed in Iran teahouse fire

Dunja Mijatovic takes up post of CoE Commissioner for Human Rights

Boston prepares to commemorate Armenian Genocide anniversary

Former Russian envoy to Kazakhstan may be appointed to Azerbaijan

White House to host US-Baltic Summit

8-year-old girl injured in Yerevan blast is in moderately severe condition (PHOTOS)

Iranian national injured in Yerevan blast discharged from hospital

China hopes US-North Korea summit will advance smoothly

Life of 8-year old girl, injured in Burger King explosion, is out of danger

Azerbaijani Popular Front Party's activist disappears

Ara Babloyan: Victims of Yerevan restaurant explosion are in stable condition

8-year-old girl undergoes surgery Burger King restaurant blast

Names of injured in Burger King restaurant blast are announced

Burger King restaurant blast: Citizens of Russia, Iran and Armenia are among injured

Investigation underway into Burger King restaurant blast (PHOTOS)

9 people injured in Burger King restaurant blast in Yerevan

Idea of confederation with Turkey is popular in Azerbaijan

Blast hits Burger King restaurant in Yerevan

Kremlin aide: Trump invites Putin to Washington

Visits to Taj Mahal to be limited to 3 hours

Killed Armenak Urfanyan's mother: My son deserves rank of National Hero

Trump: Our country is being stolen

Mother of soldier killed in April war: I'm still awaiting return of my son

April war participant: I cannot forget that April

Former member of Utah Senate calls to recognize Artsakh

Osaka to host G20 summit

The only Armenian in Turkish village visits church on Easter Sunday

Defense Minister: We cannot shoulder Armenia’s defense on one part of population

Israeli minister urges to recognize Armenian Genocide

Lavrov accused UK and its allies of lying over Skripal attack

Australia confirms 2 Russian diplomats left the country

New York magazine photoshops Donald Trump as pig

Armenian army chief: Armenian army is ready for everything

Human rights activist: Bako Sahakyan’s visit to US is important for Karabakh

Candlelight vigil dedicated to April war victims held in Yerevan

Putin to visit Ankara on April 3-4

At least 7 killed and 22 inured in Mexico prison riot

China hopes US will soon cancel new duties on metal

Artsakh prsident's adviser: Approaches were reconsidered after 2016 April war

April 2 marks two years since large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan

Armenian President congratulates Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on his re-election

Excavations in a unique Armenia cave can be stopped due to lack of funding (PHOTO)

Car explosion in Kyiv

Elon Musk jokes about Tesla’s bankruptcy

John Sullivan assumes title of Acting Secretary of State

Artsakh president visits Dadivank monastery

Netanyahu: Israel will not accept moral preaching from a country that is bombing civilians

German FM says decision to expel Russian diplomats is a signal of unity