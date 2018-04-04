Washington's policy towards Moscow reflects the return to the Cold War Era, head of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, told reporters at international security conference in Moscow.
According to him, the fight against so-called “Russian threat” is a fixed idea of US policy.
“It has acquired such ridiculous features that it's time to talk about the return of the Cold War era,” he said.
Naryshkin noted that there are no reasons for escalation of the situation. According to him, the international community faces new challenges, such as international terrorism, sustainable development and environmental security that could be resolved by joint efforts with the participation of Russia, China, India and Brazil.