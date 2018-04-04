Former Glendale mayor Zareh Sinanyan, Armenian by origin, has been reelected to the post.
“Congratulations to Glendale’s newly appointed Mayor Zareh Sinanyan,” ANCA-Western Region wrote on Facebook.
Sinanyan served as a mayor of Glendale from April 2014 to April 2015.
Sinanyan was born in Yerevan in 1973. In 1988 his family moved to the United States. Sinanyan has Bachelor's Degrees in Political Science and History from UCLA. He received his JD from USC Law School.
Councilmember Sinanyan and his wife Lori have been married for 15 years. They have four children.