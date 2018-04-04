YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday is leaving for an official visit to the Holy See.
Armenian President will meet with Pope Francis, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and take part in the opening ceremony of the statue to Saint Grigor Narekatsi, who was awarded the title of Teacher of the Universal Church.
An ecumenical ceremony will take place with the participation of Pope Francis, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.
Within the framework of the visit which will last from April 4 to 6, the President will hold a meeting with Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta Giacomo dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto.
Cooperation agreement will be signed between Armenia and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta will be signed.
The Armenian President will also pay a working visit to Italy, where he will meet with President Sergio Mattarella, President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and head of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico.