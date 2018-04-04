The United States are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish people who represented U.S., President Donald Trump said on Twitter.
“Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW! The Democrats stand in our way - they want people to pour into our country unchecked....CRIME! We will be taking strong action today,” he tweeted.
“We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!”
The office of the US Trade Representative revealed a list of 1,300 Chinese goods that could be subject to duties. The administration plans to introduce duties on import of Chinese goods worth $50 billion. Trump accuses China of stealing intellectual property theft and pursuing unfair trade policy.
Beijing rejected the accusations and warned to take strong counter measures.