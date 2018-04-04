Fifteen new cases in relation to Armenia were filed in the European Court of Human Rights last year, the report says.

The Council of Europe published Execution of judgments annual report for 2017 which indicates that there was an increase in new Armenia-related cases as compared to 2016. The total amount that Armenia was awarded to pay last year made 106,665 euros.

Armenia had 13 repetitive cases, which means the majority of the new cases were repetitive.

For Armenia, the number of pending cases was 30, which is a significant increase as compared to 19 in

2016. In addition, for Armenia, the total number of cases closed was 4, much fewer than in 2016 (16).

According to the report, Armenia respected payment deadline in 12 cases, as compared to 10 in 2016.

The reports also indicates Armenia’s advantages registered during the year.

Measures were taken to prevent arbitrary detention without reasonable suspicion that the person concerned has committed a crime. Furthermore, compensation for non-pecuniary damages is available in case where abuses have been committed by security forces.

More circumscribed rules on appeals on points of law were introduced by amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure in 2014 in order to avoid several final judgments in the same case.

As to fair trial, there is an improved reasoning of decisions by the Court of Cassation and Constitutional Court.

The sanction of administrative detention for participation in peaceful assemblies was abolished in 2005 and a more precise legal framework for peaceful assemblies was adopted in 2011, which provides for additional safeguards.

Additional guarantees for freedom of assembly in general and for “spontaneous” assemblies, which do not require prior notification, were introduced by amendments of the Constitution in 2015.