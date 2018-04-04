The US plans to take additional steps in response to Russia's activites, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said adding that additional measures will be taken in order to defend November congressional elections against meddling from Moscow, Reuters reported.
He also noted that the US would take more actions in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the UK as well as “the entire range of malign Russian activities.”
As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4.
Trump last month ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to a March 4 attack. Moscow has denied responsibility for the attack and has retaliated with its own expulsions.