The House Energy and Commerce Committee announced on Wednesday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the committee on Wednesday, April 11th, at 10:00 a.m. regarding the company’s use and protection of user data.
“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th,” said Walden and Pallone.