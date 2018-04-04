YEREVAN.- Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on Wednesday with outgoing Russian Ambassador Ivan Volinkin.

The FM thanked the Ambassador for the productive and active work, mentioning that during Volinkin’s tenure the allied and strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia strengthened even more.

The Russian Ambassador said he is proud to have been able to have his contribution in the development of the Armenian-Russian brotherly ties, and thanked the foreign ministry for cooperation.

The sides exchanged ideas over joint actions for further enhancement of bilateral relations.

The Armenian FM awarded the Ambassador with the Medal of Honor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for significant contribution in strengthening the Armenian-Russian relations.