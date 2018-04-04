British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson noted that Russia has motive for targeting Sergei Skripal.
"1) Porton Down identified nerve agent as military grade Novichok; 2) Russia has investigated delivering nerve agents,likely for assassination,& as part of this programme has produced and stockpiled small quantities of Novichoks; 3) Russia has motive for targeting Sergei Skripal," Boris Johnson tweeted.
He also noted that 28 other countries have been so convinced by UK case they have expelled Russians.