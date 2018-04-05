US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed their commitment to the "total defeat" of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) during a call Wednesday, The Hill reported quoting the White House.
The two leaders also discussed Macron's upcoming trip to Washington later this month for a state visit, according to a White House read out of the call.
The call comes as Trump is reportedly preparing to direct U.S. military leaders to withdraw American troops from Syria.
The Washington Post reports that Trump emphasized in a meeting with national security officials that U.S. troops could still be involved in training local forces to secure areas that have been freed from ISIS.
The president also said that the U.S. mission in the region would not extend beyond destroying ISIS and that he expects Arab nations to pay for rebuilding and send in their own troops if needed.