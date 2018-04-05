Prince Philip has undergone a successful operation on his hip, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
A statement was released regarding the royal's health that read: "The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits. Further updates will be issued when appropriate."
Philip, 96, was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon ahead of his planned surgery on Wednesday.