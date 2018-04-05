The European Union does not intend to change or expand the existing Iranian nuclear deal, RIA Novosti reported referring to a diplomatic source in Washington.

Asked whether the EU is ready to accept an additional agreement on Iran, the source told RIA Novosti that it was not the European position.

According to the source, the United States, the UK, France, and Germany are negotiating over Iranian deal.

The sides do not discuss an additional agreement, but the issues that go beyond Iranian nuclear deal, the diplomatic source said, adding that the agreement that would fix the new provisions may be elaborated in the future.