YEREVAN. – There is a tendency that the interests of Russia and Turkey coincide, Armenian official said commenting on the improving relations between Moscow and Ankara.
“We have to take this into account and follow the processes closely. At the moment there is greater area for their interests. It is not for the first time. We remember “the honeymoon” that was followed by ‘a stab in the back’ as put it by the Russian president,” Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters.
He said there are both contradictions and improvements in Russia-Turkey relations, and Armenia is drawing conclusions.