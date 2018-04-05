101 cases of child sexual abuse recorded in Armenia

EU has no plans to change existing Iranian nuclear deal

Pope Francis blesses statue of St Gregory of Narek (PHOTOS)

Armenia official: At this stage Russia and Turkey interests coincide, we follow them closely

USAID to increase grant to Armenia by $ 10.7 million

Pope to meet with Armenia president, Catholicoi Karekin II and Aram I

Company owned by daughter of Armenian oligarch receives tariff concession

VisaMetric company will not accept applications for Schengen visas

Armenia FM to visit Minsk

Armenia PM to Cabinet: Do not slow down the pace

Armen Sarkissian is no longer Armenian ambassador to UK

Armenian emergency situations minister meets outgoing Russian envoy

6 killed in Georgia coal mine

Trump orders National Guard to protect Mexico border

400-year-old Armenian church located in Turkey on verge of destruction

White House: US military mission in Syria coming to "rapid end"

Trump, Macron discuss push to defeat ISIS in call

Prince Philip's hip surgery successful

Boris Johnson: Russia has motive for targeting Sergei Skripal

Telegraph: Father of YouTube shooter says he warned about daughter

UK government deletes tweet about Russian spy's poisoning

Putin: Common sense must prevail in Skripal case

US plans to take additional steps in response to Russia's actions

Serzh Sargsyan discusses draft document “Armenia Development Strategy 2030”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress

Armenian FM holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani sign joint statement on Syria

German Embassy in Armenia will continue accepting applications for Schengen visa

Armenia had 15 new cases at ECHR last year

Trump: US not in a trade war with China

Official: EU agreement not restricting Armenia in construction of new NPP

Armenia president leaves for the Vatican

One killed in Moscow shopping mall fire

Naryshkin: US policy reflects return to Cold War era

UK: Russian proposal for joint investigation over Skripal is “perverse”

One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTO)

Deputy Minister: Iran offers gas to Armenia at higher price than Russia

Former minister: CSTO not authorized to interfere in Karabakh conflict

Zareh Sinanyan elected Glendale Mayor

4 killed in California helicopter crash

Putin announces ISIS defeat in Syria

Bourg-de-Péage and Martuni sign declaration of friendship

YouTube office attack: Father of suspect warned his daughter “hated” company

One seriously injured in Baku explosion

China urges WTO members to resist US trade protectionism

Lithuanian government to discuss Armenia-EU deal on Wednesday

Karekin II leaves for Vatican to attend opening of a statue to Grigor Narekatsi

One killed, two injured in car crash on Yerevan-Sevan highway (PHOTO)

Trump thinks he could have a good relationship with Putin

Erdogan: Some forces tried to spoil relations between Turkey and Russia

Putin: Novichok could be made in 20 nations

Russia, Turkey to launch a joint investment fund

Russia, Turkey sign memorandum on cooperation in cyberspace

Iranian president arrives in Turkey

35 people injured in German train collision

3 people injured in Yerevan blast discharged from hospital

Elizabeth II's 96-year-old husband hospitalised

Baltic states to ask Trump to bolster defenses against Russia

At least 60 civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike

Russian general: Salisbury poisoning may lead to last war in history

Subway trains collide in western Germany

Missouri prosecutors demand death penalty in transgender teen's killing

Paris rail staff protests against overhaul

Range of socioeconomic projects discussed in Karabakh

French mayor apologizes for April Fool’s joke

Putin and Erdogan launch construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey

Trump urges to stop immigrant caravan

Artsakh’s Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis taught to hate Armenians since childhood

UK looking for “proportionate” response to Russian threat

120 million drams from the Vardanyan family to Motherland Defender's Rehabilitation Center

China receives first regimental set of S-400

Greek defense minister: Erdogan has gone completely crazy

US transports portable arms vault from Turkey Incirlik Air base (PHOTO)

Russia MFA: NATO will not issue visas to Russian diplomats

Moscow trade center evacuated because of smoke in Burger King

Harout Chitilian is to become Aurora’s next CEO

Witnesses tell about Burger King blast in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Armenian fund awarded $99,500 for innovation in preventing gender-based violence

DPRK and South Korea leaders may adopt declaration on denuclearization

10 killed in Iran teahouse fire

Dunja Mijatovic takes up post of CoE Commissioner for Human Rights

Boston prepares to commemorate Armenian Genocide anniversary

Former Russian envoy to Kazakhstan may be appointed to Azerbaijan

White House to host US-Baltic Summit

8-year-old girl injured in Yerevan blast is in moderately severe condition (PHOTOS)

Iranian national injured in Yerevan blast discharged from hospital

China hopes US-North Korea summit will advance smoothly

Life of 8-year old girl, injured in Burger King explosion, is out of danger

Azerbaijani Popular Front Party's activist disappears

Ara Babloyan: Victims of Yerevan restaurant explosion are in stable condition

8-year-old girl undergoes surgery Burger King restaurant blast

Names of injured in Burger King restaurant blast are announced

Burger King restaurant blast: Citizens of Russia, Iran and Armenia are among injured

Investigation underway into Burger King restaurant blast (PHOTOS)

9 people injured in Burger King restaurant blast in Yerevan

Idea of confederation with Turkey is popular in Azerbaijan

Blast hits Burger King restaurant in Yerevan

Kremlin aide: Trump invites Putin to Washington

Visits to Taj Mahal to be limited to 3 hours

Killed Armenak Urfanyan's mother: My son deserves rank of National Hero