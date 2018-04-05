YEREVAN. – The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will increase the amount of a grant to Armenia by $ 10.7 million.

The corresponding amendment to the assistance arrangement on a more competitive and diversified private sector as signed between the Armenian and U.S. governments was approved on Thursday at the meeting of the Government.

A draft decision was presented by Minister Suren Karayan.

According to the him, instead of $ 62.6 million approved on August 6, 2010, the total grant amount with the amendment is $ 73.2 million, while the agreement was renewed for a year and will expire on September 30, 2020.