Pope Francis has blessed a statue of St Gregory of Narek in the Vatican Gardens.
In the company of outgoing Armenian President, Serzh Sargsyan, and with the participation of two Patriarchs of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and the Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, Pope Francis presided over the inauguration and blessing of the statue of St Gregory of Narek in the Vatican Gardens, Vatican Radio reported.
During the Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia in June 2016, the Pope was given a small statue of St. Gregory of Narek, a gift from Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan. He expressed hope that once the bigger statue will be installed at the Vatican gardens.
The two-meter tall statue was created by sculptor Davit Yerevantsi.
On February 23, 2015, Pope Francis declared St Gregory of Narek a Doctor of the Church.