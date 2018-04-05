YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with State Secretary of the Holy See Pietro Parolin.
The President of Armenia thanked the Secretary of State for hospitality, noting that his visits to the Vatican had always been marked by landmark events. One of them is the unveiling of the statue of St. Gregory of Narek in the Vatican, which comes to reaffirm and evidence the spiritual affinities between Armenia and the Holy See.
The President of Armenia assured of our country’s willingness to develop and deepen spiritual and cultural ties with the Vatican, based on shared Christian values and common cultural heritage.
President Sargsyan highly valued Pietro Parolin’s activities which have gone a long way toward strengthening the Vatican’s role in the international arena as a flagman of peace, tolerance, mutual understanding and human rights. The President of Armenia expressed the hope that the Secretary of State would continue to promote the development of relationships with Armenia.
While discussing further steps to strengthen and develop bilateral relations, the interlocutors exchanged views on regional issues and challenges, including the talks over the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Serzh Sargsyan briefed the Secretary of State on the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. In this context, the parties highlighted the need for an exclusively peaceful resolution of the conflict.