Azerbaijan authorities are against demining of Georgian border, JAMnews reported.

"There is a minefield a few hundred meters away from a large village, on the border with Azerbaijan, which is just an hour’s drive from Tbilisi. Mines have been lying there, buried for more than 25 years after the active phase of the Karabakh war. The Georgian authorities are in no hurry to clear their side of the mines, as neighboring Azerbaijan is against it. A total of 18 incidents were reported here throughout that period: 7 were killed and several people were wounded. Mines still pose a danger to more than 4 000 residents of Kirach-Mughanlo, Kachagan and Tekali villages. Some of those who live here have been maimed by the mines. The locals constantly have to worry about their children and livestock," the source noted.

Mines were planted around the Kirach-Mughanlo village in 1991. Isa Sadygov, the Azerbaijani ex-Minister of Defence didn’t deny that the area was mined by Azerbaijan.

The Karabakh war (the bloodiest post-Soviet conflict) was at its height when Azerbaijan decided to mine the border near the Red Bridge, as the Georgian-Russian border ran about 5-6 kilometers away from it. Azerbaijan feared that Armenian units or individual violators could enter the country through Georgia.

“I found out by chance that Azerbaijan had mined our territory,” recalls a former high-ranking official from the Georgian Ministry of Defense (MoD). “They called me in the morning, saying that an Azeri tank had crossed over into Georgia. As I found out later, it was frequently the case.”

The source of the JAMnews explained that the Azerbaijani military would cross the border from time to time to check whether the mines were there. Although it’s Georgia’s territory, it is actually managed by Azerbaijan. The former MoD official says that it’s actually Azerbaijan who is against the demining of this area: “When I asked why they didn’t mine their part of the territory, I was told they didn’t have any right to do that under the commitments assumed as part of the peace process. And we turn a blind eye to that on our part.”

Employees from the British HALO Trust demining organization also confirmed that heavy military equipment from Azerbaijan had crossed into Georgia on a number of occasions.

The residents of Kirach-Mughanlo village shared stories about Azerbaijani border guards crossing the border from time to time.

“I’m not the only one who has seen them. You can ask anyone in the village,” said Mamish Musayev. “Sometimes they take away our cattle. Once my flock of 35 sheep was stolen. I complained to the Georgian border guards, to the police, but I never got them back.”

HALO Trust says the organization is ready to launch its operations as soon as the Georgian side consents because the organization has drawn up its own minefield map.

“The mine-strewn area covers about 2.2 million square meters. It will take about 2 to 3 years and up to USD 3 million to clear the area. If the Georgian government agrees, we will turn to various donors and will try to raise the necessary funds from the governments of Japan, the USA and some other nations – friends of Georgia,” said Chitanava.