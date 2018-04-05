The Sovereign Order of Malta is always where the most help is needed – in Syria, Congo, Haiti or Afghanistan, Armenian President said on Thursday after signing of the cooperation agreement with the Sovereign Order of Malta.
He noted that despite modest opportunities, Armenia has also directed humanitarian aid to Syria during the state's difficult minutes.
"We can say with confidence that the desire to maintain the current dynamics of dialogue with Sovereign Order of Malta is mutual, which will enable us to use the existing potential of relations, "he said.