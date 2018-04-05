Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I expressed concern over the diminishing number of Christians in the Middle East during the meeting with Pope Francis on April 5 in Vatican, hoping that the Vatican will pay special attention to that issue. ARMENPRESS reports Aram I assessed Christianity-Islam dialogue as imperative.
“During their private meeting, Catholicos Aram I thanked the Pope for his firm position on the recognition on the Armenian Genocide. As they discussed issues facing humanity, threats to the world.
As a Spiritual leader living in the Middle East, His Holiness spoke of the urgency of a common understanding between Christians and Muslims, and he proposed that Christian-Muslim dialogue become a priority topic on the agenda of bilateral theological dialogues.