Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian visited on Thursday Argentine-Armenian businessman, philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian's Tierras de Armenia CJSC, which is located in the province of Armavir, Sarkissian’s Office reported.
Armen Sarkissian and Eduardo Eurnekian toured in the orchards, visited the wine factory. Eurnekian told about the works done, future plans and projects.
President-elect and National Hero of Armenia Eduardo Eurnekian talked about the prospects of Armenia’s development, and the opportunities of making investments in the priority spheres of the economy.
Armen Sarkissian highly appreciated not only Eduardo Eurnekian’s contribution to the economic development of Armenia, but also noted that he has brought a new business culture, mentality, work style and approaches to Armenia.