A court in northern Germany decided Thursday to release ousted Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont from detention on bail of €75,000, Politico reported.
The court will still evaluate Spain’s extradition request for Puigdemont, but not based on Spain’s charge of rebellion. The court found this charge to be “inadmissible” because such an offense in Germany would have to include “violence,” which the court said “is not the case here.”
Thus, the remaining charge of misuse of public funds will be considered in the extradition decision.