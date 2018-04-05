Mexico’s independent presidential candidate called for a moment of silence Thursday to protest the recent killings of three pregnant women, AP reported.

Mexico has been shocked by the killings, in which two of the women’s babies were apparently cut from their bodies.

One of the babies died and one lived.

Prosecutors said that a woman was arrested in connection with the death after she showed up at a hospital with the victim’s dead baby, claiming she had a miscarriage. The woman apparently hoped doctors could revive the infant.

But hospital employees quickly realized the story was false. Police searched the woman’s home and found Jessica Gabriela’s body. The woman’s husband was also arrested and charged with homicide.