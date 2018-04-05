Armenian President met on Thursday with the newly elected chairman of Italy's Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati during his working visit to Italy, the presidential press servie reported.
President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on her election as a chairman of Italy's Senate and expressed hope that the Armenian-Italian inter-parliamentary relations will continue to expand and strengthen due to the activity of the newly appointed Chairman of the Senate.
Serzh Sargsyan also expressed gratitude for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Italian Parliament. He also noted that significant cooperation has been established between the two countries in the spheres of economy, defense, as well as in the humanitarian sphere and other areas.