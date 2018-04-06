China’s commerce ministry said they will fight the U.S. “at any cost” in the context of U.S. President Donald Trump’s new threats to introduce additional $100 million tariffs on the Chinese imports, AP reported.
If Washington persisted in its policy, China would “dedicate itself to the end and at any cost and will definitely fight back firmly”, the ministry said.
The day before China formally filed a complaint to WTO in connection with Trump’s decision to impose tariffs. China announced additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, planes and cars.