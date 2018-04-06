YEREVAN. – The US-Russian relations are plunging deeper into their worst crisis, political scientist Hayk Martirosyan told reporters on Friday.
According to him, the situation will deteriorate any further.
“It can hit Armenia as well, particularly, its interests can be seriously affected,” the political scientist assured adding that Armenia is trying to get closer to the US, but it is not enough.
Armenia is almost entirely dependent on the Russian economy and the Russian military-industrial complex, noted the expert, adding that it may put Armenia under the blow of US sanctions.
The US President Donald Trump is a businessman and therefore is very straightforward unlike other politicians, said the expert, recalling that Trump warned he would punish those countries that would oppose US interests and policies over the Israel issue.
According to the political scientist, Washington can forgive France or UK for such a position, while this is not the case with Armenia.