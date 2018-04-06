Armenia will be able to use other opportunities to establish relations with Turkey when the Turkish leadership is ripe, Armenian President, Serzh Sargsyan, said in an interview with Dubai newspaper Gulf Daily News.

According to him, Armenian foreign policy was based on four main dictums: being proactive, being engaged, being consistent and ensuring a firm presence where our interests require it.

As for Karabakh conflict, Armenian President noted, that “it’s unfortunate that the Azerbaijani leadership has long been misled by its oil money and still holds maximalist views on the resolution.”

“Our efforts have been further jeopardised by continuous ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan up to now, the flare-up in August 2014, and the Four Day War of April 2016,” said Sargsyan.

There is general consensus in Armenian society about our foreign policy, the President noted, adding that Armenia decided to join both the Eurasian Economic Union and signed the agreement with the EU in November 2017.