YEREVAN. – Vardan Minasyan will replace Arthur Petrosyan after his resignation as Armenian national team manager.
“I have nothing to say, this is the first time I've heard about it,” Vardan Minasyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am when asked to comment on the issue.
Vardan Minasyan was the head coach of the Armenian national football team from 2009 to 2013. Former coach began his career in Pyunik FC as an assistant coach.
Minasyan became the head coach of the national team after Poulsen.
In February 2017, Vardan Minasyan became technical director of the Armenian Football Federation.