Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Syrian conflict, the Kremlin press service reported.

According to the source, Putin informed Macron about the agreements reached by Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders at the meeting in Ankara on Wednesday which was aimed at ensuring long-term stability in Syria, strengthening the country’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

Russian President and his French counterpart highlighted the need to advance the political settlement process through implementing the decisions made at the Syrian national Dialogue Congress, as well as to promptly establish a United Nations sponsored Constitutional Committee.

The sides also discussed the situation in Eastern Ghouta, focusing on the unprecedented large-scale operation to save civilians and withdraw militants not willing to lay down their arms.

Putin, in its turn, highlighted the importance of consolidating the global community’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to people in need across Syria, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2401.

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron expressed readiness to continue Russian-French consultations taking into account French President’s forthcoming visit to Russia in May, 2018.