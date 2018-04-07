YEREVAN. – The brother and sister Markosyan who were injured during an explosion in Burger King fast food restaurant on Monday are still in hospital.
“All injured have been discharged except for 8-year-old Rubina Markosyan and her 6-year-old brother. Rubina is in moderately severe condition, positive dynamics is observed,” head of intensive care unit at Surb Grigor Lusavorich hospital Samvel Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier it was reported that the explosion occurred on Monday evening in a fast food restaurant on the Northern Avenue in downtown Yerevan. Eight people, including five minors, were injured, among three Russian and two Iranian nationals.
Life of 8-year old girl, injured in Burger King explosion, is out of danger