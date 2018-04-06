The US has imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen and officials, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
Businessmen Oleg Deripaska, Igor Rotenmberg, Kirill Shamalov, Viktor Verkselberg and Suleiman Kerimov were included in the list.
The US also included on its list the Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Commander of Russian National Guard Viktor Zolotov, the head of Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communication Aleksandr Zharov, VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin and the Governor of Tula region Alexey Dyumin.
The US imposed sanctions on 12 Russian companies, including Basic Element, En + Group and Kuban Agro.