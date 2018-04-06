Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is responding well to the treatment, said Salisbury Hospital Director, Christine Blanchard, BBC reported.

According to her, Skripal’s health is “improving rapidly” and he is no longer critical.

The director noted, that Yulia herself said “her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital.”

As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. The UK accused Russia of being responsible for an attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Another 24 European countries, the US, Australia, Georgia and Canada also expelled Russian diplomats. Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.