The statue of Gregory of Narek unveiled in the Vatican will become beloved monument of all Christians, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Days and events are likely to be forgotten. One day we will leave this world taking with us our memories, but the statue of Gregory of Narek erected in the gardens of the Vatican will remain for the generations forever. Gregory of Narek’s bronze statue is a piece of Armenia in Holy See. The Devine Book called “Narek” is reflected on the statue,” the Ambassador wrote.