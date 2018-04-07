Russia will not leave unanswered new sanctions adopted by the United States against Russian individuals and companies, foreign ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s foreign office said “a tough response” will follow, and advised that Washington should “get rid of an illusion that we can be spoken with the language of sanctions”.
The measures to make Russia divert from its path demonstrate Washington's inability to reach the goals and consolidates Russian society, the statement says.
On Friday US imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen and officials and 12 companies, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
Businessmen Oleg Deripaska, Igor Rotenmberg, Kirill Shamalov, Viktor Verkselberg and Suleiman Kerimov were included in the list.