The US National Guard troops moved to the border with Mexico, the Minister of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Pentagon chief James Mattis tweeted.
As reported earlier, on April 6, US President Donald Trump decided to send from 2.000 to 4.000 National Guard troops to the border with Mexico. Not long before, Donald Trump promised to break NAFTA agreement with Mexico due to illegal migration and drug trafficking.
At the direction @POTUS, and as a result of close coordination with the border state governors and DoD, National Guard personnel are deploying to the border tonight. Statement w #SecDef Mattis @DeptofDefense