The US Treasury Department ordered US investors to sell shares and other securities of three of the 12 Russian companies hit by US sanctions before May 7.
Until June 5, the US investors should annul all contracts signed with 12 Russian companies, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement.
According to the source, the US investors must sell or transfer rights of shares and other assets to non-US individuals and legal entities of the En + group, the GAZ Group and the United Company RUSAL.
The Ministry of Finance also ordered these investors to submit a detailed report within 10 working days after May 7.
According to the statement, US.. individuals and legal entities need to curtail operations, contracts or any other agreements, including those related to the import of goods, services or technologies in the United States before June 5, 2018, with 12 companies that have been sanctioned.
As reported earlier, the US imposed sanctions on 12 Russian companies, including Basic Element, En + Group and Kuban Agro, 17 senior Russian government officials.
According to Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia will not let the current attack, or any new anti-Russian attack, go without a tough response.