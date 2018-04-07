Pilgrims from different countries came to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday to see the miracle of the Holy Fire, Tass reported.

In the first few second after it descends, the fire is only slightly warm. Pilgrims can easily take it in their hands and wash without hurting either their hands or faces.

A special guardian of the Empty Tomb Sepulcher, accompanied by a Muslim guard, bypasses the shrine three times. Only after that, Patriarch Theophilus III and the Armenian prelate pass into the shrine where the Holy Fire descends.