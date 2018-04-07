The Federal Police of Brazil postponed the arrest of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva until April 7, Globo TV channel reported.
According to the source, law enforcement agencies continue negotiations with the ex-president’s lawyers in order to convince their client to surrender to the authorities.
Lula da Silva reportedly tries to defend his right to visit the funeral service on Saturday in honor of his late wife Marisa Leticia.
Brazil’s Supreme Court early on Thursday rejected former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plea to avoid prison while he appeals a corruption conviction. Federal judge Sergio Moro said he was giving Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva an opportunity to come in of his own accord until 5pm local time.