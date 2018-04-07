US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday announcing the end of a policy, known as “catch and release,” in which an illegal migrant caught by the police released until the court's decision on his status, Reuters reported.
According to the source, Trump also asked Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to prepare a list of military facilities that can be used to hold illegal immigrants before the court decision.
As reported earlier, the US National Guard troops moved to the border with Mexico. According to Trump, it is necessary in order to stop illegal migrants flow.
Trump also promised to increase pressure on Mexico because of refugees from Central America, who are sent to the US through the territory of a neighboring country.