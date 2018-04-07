At least 14 people were killed as the result of the bus accident on Friday evening, BBC reported.

An accident occurred in the province of Saskatchewan when a lorry and a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team Humboldt Broncos collided.

According to the source, 28 people were in the bus, 14 of whom were killed, the rest were hospitalized. Three people are in critical condition.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “I cannot imagine what these parents are going through”.