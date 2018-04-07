The US sanctions imposed on Russia will not affect the preparation for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump’s meeting, the White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.
“As the president has said, he wants to have a good relationship with Russia but that’s going to depend on some of the actions by the Russians,” said White House press secretary.
As reported earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on Friday against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, Reuters reported.
The US President Donald Trump proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House in a recent phone call.